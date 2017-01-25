Newly designated FCC Chairman Ajit Pai (see below) praised the House action on H.R. 555 and other telecommunications-related legislation that cleared the chamber on Monday.

“I want to commend the U.S. House of Representatives for passing a number of important, bipartisan telecom bills yesterday,” Pai said on January 24.

“These bills will help bring greater efficiency to the Commission, provide consumers with greater protections, improve rural call completion, help Amateur Radio operators, and take several steps to promote public safety,” he continued, adding, “I look forward to working with Congress on these and other important issues as Chairman of the FCC.”

President Donald Trump named the 44-year-old telecommunications attorney, — who has served on the Commission since 2012 and is its senior member — to succeed chairman Tom Wheeler, who stepped down on Inauguration Day, January 20. Pai is the FCC’s 34th chairman.

Pai will chair his first open meeting of the Commission on Tuesday, January 31.