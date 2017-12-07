A beta release of WSJT-X, version 1.8.0-rc1, includes a new FT8 mode, featuring a faster turnaround, and it’s already showing up on the bands. According to the notes for the candidate release, FT8 offers “sensitivity down to –20 dB on the AWGN channel,” and contacts 4 times faster than JT65 or JT9. An auto-sequencing feature offers the option to respond automatically to the first decoded reply to your CQ. The beta WSJT-X also offers a new mode for accurate frequency calibration of your radio, improved CAT radio control, and enhanced JT65, QRA64, and MSK144 decoder performance. According to The Daily DX, on July 11, Frank Donovan, W3LPL, reported what he called “lots of semi-rare DX activity” using the new FT8 mode. He mentioned A92AA, OY1DZ, VR2XMT, and YE2IJ on 40 meters, and TR8CA and YI3WHR on 20. — Thanks to The ARRL Contest Update and The Daily DX