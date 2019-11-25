The WSJT Development Group has announced the release of WSJT-X version 2.1.1. This is the free software suite that includes the FT4 and FT8 protocols. “WSJT-X 2.1.1 is a bug-fix release that addresses regressions in version 2.1.0,” the announcement said. “The new version executes properly on Macintosh machines running macOS 10.15 (Catalina).”

The Release Notes detail program changes made since WSJT-X 2.1.0. The WSJT-X 2.1 User Guide has also been updated. Upgrading from earlier versions of WSJT-X should be seamless, with no need to uninstall previous versions or move any files. Links to installation packages for Windows, Linux, and Macintosh are available.

WSJT-X is licensed under the terms of Version 3 of the GNU General Public License (GPL). Development of this software is a cooperative project to which many amateur radio operators have contributed. The WSJT Development Group asks those using the code to let the developers know, as well as to report bugs or suggest improvements to the code.