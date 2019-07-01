The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee has released the 2019 – 2023 FCC Element 3 General Class Question Pool into the public domain. The 2019 – 2023 General Class (Element 3) Question Pool is available in Word, ASCII text, and PDF versions. The new Question Pool is effective for Element 3 exams administered on or after July 1, 2019.

The Question Pool Committee also released on January 6 a revised diagram Figure G7-1 (PDF) (JPG), as part of the new Element 3 Question Pool. — Thanks to NCVEC Question Pool Committee