On June 15, 2024, a dozen New Hampshire Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) operators from the Mount Washington Valley ARES group and the Central New Hampshire ARES group, as well as a number of out-of-state ARES volunteers, again provided emergency radio communications at the Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race.

Fourteen hundred participants ran up the mountain into a region of infamous wind chill and low visibility.

We were there to keep our eyes open for any runners having physical difficulties, medical issues,” said Skip Camejo, AC1LC, Public Information Coordinator for the ARRL New Hampshire Section and Public Information Officer for the New Hampshire ARES.

“This could have been done with cell phones, of course, but you can’t count on having a good signal on Mount Washington. That’s why the radio operators will be back for the August bike race up the mountain,” added Camejo.

The ARES help is also considered to be preparation for ARRL Field Day, June 22 – 23, when more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups, or simply friends to operate from remote public locations.