Lifelong learners will welcome Volume 3 of ARRL’s Hands-On Radio Experiments, assembled from the past four years (2013-2017) of QST’s monthly “Hands-On Radio” column, written by Ward Silver, N0AX. Silver expertly leads you through 57 basic electronics experiments, designed to increase your understanding of radio fundamentals, components, circuits and design. Like the previous volumes, the experiments span an eclectic mix of topics including Electronic Circuits, Antennas and Propagation, Transmission Lines and Impedance Matching, Electronic Fundamentals, Electronic Components, Tests and Test Equipment, RF Techniques, and Practical Station Practices.

As long as we keep putting our hands on radios, there will be new things to learn and techniques to try. ARRL’s Hands-On Radio Experiments Volume 3 is now shipping. Order from the ARRL Store, or find an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 0796, ISBN: 978-1-62595-079-6, $22.95 retail; ARRL member price $19.95. For additional questions or ordering, call 860-594-0355 (toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289). It is also available as an e-book for the Amazon Kindle.

Get the entire set. ARRL’s Hands-On Radio Experiments Volume 1 and Volume 2 are also available from the ARRL Store.