The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Administrative Council has appointed Martin Sach, G8KDF, as global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Coordinator, succeeding Tore Worren, LA9QL.

“EMC is a major challenge for all radiocommunication services,” the IARU noted. “Radio amateurs are experiencing increased interference caused by unwanted radio frequency emissions from a wide variety, and rapidly growing number, of electronic devices.”

The EMC Coordinator’s mission is to ensure that the concerns and needs of radio amateurs are effectively addressed in international standards bodies — particularly CISPR and the ITU — as well as in regional telecommunication organizations and at national levels through IARU member-societies. Assisting in the effort is a network of volunteers with expertise in the field of EMC.

IARU President Tim Ellam, VE6SH, said, “The IARU Administrative Council is grateful for Tore’s leadership and for his willingness to continue contributing to this vital work. We are fortunate that someone as qualified as Martin is willing to take the reins. He has already represented the IARU effectively at important international meetings and we look forward to working even more closely with him.”

Radio amateurs throughout the world support the work of the IARU through membership and involvement in their national IARU member-societies. The IARU needs qualified volunteers in this and other fields.