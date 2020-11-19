The International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU-R2) Executive Committee has appointed Carlos A. Santamaria, CO2JC, as the new Region 2 Emergency Coordinator (EMCOR). He succeeds Cesar Pio Santos, HR2P, who retired after 12 years of service.

Santamaria has extensive experience serving as Federacion de Radioaficionados de Cuba (FRC) National Emergency Network coordinator. He oversaw the network’s activities during hurricanes and earthquakes, maintaining contact with emergency coordinators in other Caribbean countries to protect emergency frequencies. He also advises the Cuban headquarters of the United Nations Organization on Emergency communications during disasters.

The IARU Region 2 Executive Committee credited Santos’ success in dealing with emergency committees and telecom authorities. The EC called him “a key player” in ensuring that Central America benefited from an ITU pilot plan for an operational Winlink system in the region, including the provision of equipment, installation, and training. The EC also credited Santos with presenting emergency communications workshops.