The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 Executive Committee has named Dennis Stice, WI5V, of Oklahoma City, as the new HF Beacon Coordinator for the region. Former Region 2 HF Beacon Coordinator Bill Hayes, WJ5O, stepped down on January 19, after 10 years in that position.

IARU R2 President Reinaldo Leandro, YV5AM, praised Hayes for his service. “During this period Bill, has advised the IARU R2 Executive Committee and provided detailed reports on the status of HF beacons in the continent,” Leandro said. “The position couldn’t have been in better hands.”