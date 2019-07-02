A new Islands on the Air (IOTA) island — Inakari Island (EU192) — now is being activated for the first time until Monday, February 11, 0600 UTC, by a small international team. Kataja/Inakari Island was added to the official IOTA list last fall. Martti, Laine, OH2BH; Nigel Cawthorne, G3TXF; Niko Halminen, OH2GEK, and Gerben Menting, PG5M, will be travelling by snowmobile several kilometers over the frozen surface of Bothnian Bay to set up camp on the Finnish part of Inakari Island, where they will use an abandoned fisherman’s refuge.

Inakari Island is part of the Bothnian Bay National Park. The team will run two stations simultaneously on 80, 40, 30, 20, 17, and 15 meters, CW and SSB, using the call sign OH10X (OH-ten-X). QSL via PG5M using Club Log. Daily posts on the PG5M website will offer updates. -- Thanks to Martti Laine, OH2BH