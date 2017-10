The new Islands on the Air (IOTA) website and the software system that will run the IOTA program in the future are up and running, and users will be redirected from the old site to the new one and log in using their existing credentials. In preparation to the website move, IOTA had to disable user logins on the old (RSGB) IOTA website on September 12.

Direct help requests or comments via e-mail. — Thanks to Roger Balister, G3KMA, via The Daily DX