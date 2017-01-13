ITURHProp, a new point-to-point propagation prediction tool based on an ITU engine and developed by Gwyn Williams, G4FKH, is now available via the RSGB website (click on “Start Application”). The new web-based prediction tool is said to be more accurate than previous engines.

ITURHProp calculates the path characteristics between two points on the globe to determine projected path maximum usable frequency (MUF) and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Development on the project is ongoing.