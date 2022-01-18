Thomas Dick, KF2GC, Section Manager for the ARRL Northern New York Section, has stepped down after serving, first from 2000 – 2006 and again from 2009 – present. ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, has appointed Rocco Conte, WU2M, of Gloversville, New York, to succeed him on an interim basis. Conte has served as an Assistant Section Manager and District Emergency Coordinator for the last several years. His appointment became effective January 17, 2022.