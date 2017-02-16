Ron Morgan, AD9I, of East Peoria, Illinois, has been appointed ARRL Illinois Section Manager, effective February 16. He succeeds Tom Ciciora, KA9QPN, of Sandwich, who stepped down for personal reasons. ARRL expressed its thanks to Ciciora, who has served at the helm of the Illinois Field Organization for more than 10 years, since July 2006.

ARRL Field Services Manager Dave Patton, NN1N, appointed Morgan in consultation with ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA.

Morgan, who has been an Assistant Section Manager in Illinois since 2002, will complete the current term, which continues through June 2018. He’s also a Central Division Assistant Director.

A retired electrical engineer, Morgan currently teaches technology at Illinois Central Christian School.