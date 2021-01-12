Maine Section Manager Robert Gould, N1WJO, has resigned for personal reasons after serving since July 2020. Effective on December 3, ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, has appointed Phil Duggan, N1EP, of Milbridge as interim Section Manager to complete the current term, which ends on June 30, 2022.

Duggan is a retired US Navy electronics technician chief and active in emergency communications. He served previously as Maine Section Emergency Coordinator. Duggan has been active in promoting amateur radio, especially among youth.

Nominating petitions for the next Maine SM term of office are due at ARRL Headquarters no later than March 4, 2022. See the January 2022 issue of QST for the nomination announcement or the ARRL website for further details.