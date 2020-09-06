Richard Budd, W0TF, has been appointed as North Dakota ARRL Section Manager, succeeding Nancy Yoshida, K0YL, who resigned on June 2 after serving since January 2018. Yoshida will become the vice president of the YL International Single Sideband System this year and felt she could not do justice to both leadership roles.

Budd, who lives in York, will complete the remainder of Yoshida’s term, which extends through September 30. Because Budd was also the only nominee to submit a petition to run for the next term of office as the North Dakota Section Manager by the June 5 deadline, he will continue as Section Manager for the 2-year term that starts on October 1, 2020.

A ham since 1980, Budd had served as a North Dakota Assistant Section Manager since 2019, was Section Emergency Coordinator in 2018, and previously served as North Dakota’s Official Observer Coordinator. ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, made the appointment after consulting with ARRL Dakota Division Director Matt Holden, K0BBC.