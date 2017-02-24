Dan Ringer, K8WV, will become West Virginia’s Section Manager starting on March 1. He has been appointed to succeed Phillip Groves, N8SFO, who is stepping down for personal reasons after serving since July 2015. Ringer, an attorney who lives in Morgantown, will serve the remainder of the current term of office, which ends on September 30.

An ARRL Life Member, Ringer serves as an Assistant Section Manager, Volunteer Counsel, and Local Government Liaison and is a past Assistant Roanoke Division Director. ARRL Field Services Manager Dave Patton, NN1N, made the appointment in consultation with ARRL Roanoke Division Director Jim Boehner, N2ZZ.

The next new 2-year term for West Virginia Section Manager starts on October 1. Nominating petitions to run for this office are due at ARRL Headquarters on June 9. See April QST for more information.