Marvin Hoffman, WA4NC, of Boone, North Carolina, will take the reins as of the North Carolina ARRL Field Organization this spring. Hoffman was the sole nominee to succeed incumbent Section Manager Karl Bowman, W4CHX, of Raleigh, who decided not to run for a new term after serving since 2014. Because no challengers came forward by the nomination deadline, no contested SM elections will take place during the winter election cycle.

These incumbent Section Managers will begin new terms in 2020: John Fritze, K2QY, Eastern New York; George Miller, W3GWM, Eastern Pennsylvania; John Mark Robertson, K5JMR, Louisiana; Joe Speroni, AH0A, Pacific; Dave Kaltenborn, N8KBC, San Diego; Chris Stallkamp, KI0D, South Dakota; and Joe Palsa, K3WRY, Virginia. New 2-year terms of office begin on April 1.