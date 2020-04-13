Contester, DXer, and solar watcher Frank Donovan, W3LPL, said, “Some of us have noticed a slight uptick in solar activity since Christmas Eve, when two Solar Cycle 25 spots — AR 2753 and AR 2754 — appeared. Only one of the five subsequent sunspots — AR 2757 — has been from cycle 24. All of the sunspots over the last 12 months have been relatively weak and have had little effect on propagation.” Donovan notes that even though the start of cycle 25 will not officially be declared until later this year, it’s “highly likely” that it started on December 24, 2019.

“The next important event to look for is a strong cycle 25 sunspot, hopefully this year,” he added.

Donovan referenced articles from the IOPscience, SyFy Wire, and Watts Up With That? websites.