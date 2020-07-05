An update of the popular MMSSTV slow-scan television (SSTV) software is now available. Eugenio Fernández, EA1ADA, has introduced YONIQ, which he calls a modern version of MMSSTV. “We are excited to finally be able to offer the entire radio community the revamped MMSSTV with the nickname YONIQ also in English,” he said. YONIQ is available in English and Spanish. The software offers several improvements, including an indication of the percentage of image sent and received, improved image reception settings, and a more-modern interface, among other things. Download YONIQ by clicking on the link “Descarga de MMSSTV 1.13 YONIQ” on the Grupo Radio Galena website.