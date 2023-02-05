The All Things Amateur Radio Association (ATARA), W8ATR, in Carroll, Ohio, revealed its new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) trailer on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Rising Park's Seeds of Change Earth Day event.



The trailer, funded by a grant from the ARRL Foundation, offers visitors a hands-on STEM experience, including a CW oscillator, a display about the history of Morse code, and signage explaining the history of wireless technology and radios.



There are three Snap Circuits® stations set up for visitors to build an FM radio, and a working replica of a spark-gap transmitter. There is also a complete amateur station with a telescoping mast and a quarter wave vertical ground plane antenna. The trailer has all of the necessary equipment for youth to fox hunt.



More than 100 people went through the trailer and ATARA is planning on setting up again for Field Day in June.



ATARA Activities Director Diane Warner, KE8HLD, said it was a great day. She stated, "It was exciting to see children's excitement as they keyed their name in Morse code, built an FM radio, made a spark on the spark gap transmitter, and watched the waterfall on the radio station's monitor."



She added that ATARA plans to add improvements and more exhibits to the trailer.



Warner also thanked the ARRL Foundation, saying, "We have been given a wonderful opportunity to reach youth and adults and show them the wonderful world of amateur radio!"



The All Things Amateur Radio Association is an ARRL Affiliated Club.