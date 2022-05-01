The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee (QPC) has released the 2022 – 2026 Technician Class FCC Element 2 NCVEC Question Pool Syllabus & Question Pool into the public domain. It’s available as a Word document or PDF. The three graphics required for the new Technician question pool are available within the documents, or separately as PDF or JPG files.

The new pool incorporates some significant changes compared to the 2018 – 2022 pool. Its 257 questions were modified slightly to improve wording or to replace distractors; 51 new questions were generated, and 62 questions were eliminated. This resulted in a reduction of 11 questions, bringing the total number of questions in the pool from 423 to 412. The difficulty level of the questions is now more balanced, and the techniques and practices addressed have been updated.

The new 2022 – 2026 question pool is effective July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2026, and must be used for Technician-class license exams administered on or after July 1, 2022. — Thanks to NCVEC Question Pool Committee