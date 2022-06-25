ARRL's new Treasurer, John R. Sager, WJ7S, officially took office on May 1, 2022, and is already helping to plan the ARRL's financial future.

Sager brings with him over 40 years of financial management experience. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a Certified Cash Manager, and holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Utah.

What led him to ARRL?

"The ARRL is the best organization out there to advocate for ham radio interests, and the best we have to ensure the hobby has a future," said Sager. "I support all the ARRL does, such as advocacy to protect antenna rights, and everything they do to keep this privilege."

Sager said that with the additions of CEO David Minster, NA2AA, and President Rick Roderick, K5UR, ARRL has turned a corner and he wanted to be a part of the effort.

"I have two big passions: amateur radio and the financial markets," he said. "Though retiring after 40 years, I saw the notice that ARRL Treasurer Dr. Rick Niswander, K7GM, was retiring. I thought it was a perfect opportunity to give back to the hobby and combine two interests that are very dear to me."

Sager got his start in amateur radio as a shortwave listener. His family moved to Holland when he was 10 years old, where he found an old Zenith Trans-Oceanic radio. With a little rehab, including soldering and tube replacement, he was able to listen to stations from all over the world, including the many pirate radio stations of the day. He learned Morse code and was able to listen to the "magic mode" (CW), which piqued his interest in amateur radio.

After returning to the states, he enjoyed visiting the ham shack of a friend's father and experiencing the many different modes of communications.

Sager earned his Technician- and General-class licenses in 2010, and his Amateur Extra-class license in 2011. Today, CW is still his favorite mode, and he is not sure if there is a microphone in his shack.

One of his first priorities as Treasurer is working with a new investment management committee.

"I believe in overseeing and monitoring the best investments, over a long period of time, to ensure ARRL survives and has the resources to pursue different ventures that come along in the future."

Sager hopes a solid investment program will result in a more effective strategy of attracting donors, ensuring ARRL has a legacy going into the future. Sager hopes all the work will pay great dividends that can help every amateur radio operator.

Like many other retired professionals, Sager believes the hobby of amateur radio opens many other doors and opportunities.