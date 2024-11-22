The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology is a tremendously successful advocacy for inspiring youth, and it is growing significantly. The program is entirely donor-funded, and that effort is getting a huge shot in the arm. A YouTube telethon to raise money for the program will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, on the Ham Radio Crash Course channel. ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, and ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL, joined forces in a new video to promote the telethon. See the video by clicking here.

Goodgame and Beal will be joined on the telethon by teachers who have found great success in incorporating amateur radio and wireless technology into their learning environment after graduating TI. A who’s who of ham radio personalities are set to be on the marathon stream, including ARRL National Instructor Gordon West, WB6NOA.

There’s a chance to make a real impact. “A group of donors has inspired us with a challenge gift,” said Beal. If the telethon raises $20,000, there will be an additional $20,000 kicked in by the donors.

The telethon, hosted by popular YouTuber Josh Nass, KI6NAZ, will offer viewers a fun and laidback activity to enjoy while recovering from Thanksgiving and Black Friday activities. The telethon may be viewed at this link. https://www.youtube.com/live/XCo5ajQadRk