Garth Crowe, WY7GC, was appointed as the new ARRL Wyoming Section Manager on October 12, 2022. He replaced Rick Breininger, N1TEK, who announced he was stepping down following the Rocky Mountain Division Convention held in early October. Breininger served as the Wyoming Section Manager since April 2019.



ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, officially appointed Crowe after consultation with Rocky Mountain Division Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM. Crowe previously served as Wyoming Section Manager from 2009 until 2015. He will now serve for the remaining portion of Breininger's term, which runs through March 31, 2023.



Nominating petitions for the next Wyoming Section Manager term of office, beginning April 1, 2023, are due at ARRL Headquarters no later than December 9, 2022.



Visit Section Manager Terms & Nomination Information on the ARRL website for more details.



The Wyoming Section is part of the ARRL Rocky Mountain Division, which includes Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.