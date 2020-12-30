New Zealand is putting wireless power transfer (WPT) systems using 148.5 kHz to 30 MHz into the General User Radio Licence for Short Range Devices (GURL-SRD) category. The GURL-SRD notice has been updated to include several amendments.

These include new provisions to permit the use of the frequency range 0.1485 – 30 MHz for WPT and induction loop systems used to detect foreign objects; to permit the use of the frequency range 1785 – 1805 MHz for wireless microphone, in-ear monitors, or wireless audio transmitters; to implement WRC-19 Resolution 229 regarding the 5150 – 5350 MHz band to permit wireless local area network (LAN) outdoor use and a power level up to 0 dBW, and to permit the use of the frequency range 13.553 – 13.567 MHz for radio frequency identification (RFID) transmitters.

A General User Radio Licence permits transmitting without the need to get a license or paying licensing fees.