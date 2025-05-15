ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has published an 8-video series about the Next Generation of DXing. The all-day seminar was captured at the 76th International DX Convention, held April 11—13, 2025, in Visalia, California. It featured expert panelists with deep knowledge of the current state of the art in the DXpedition world.

The group of panelists covered everything from financing and planning of a DXpedition to getting permits, arranging logistics, planning out equipment, managing both remote and local operators, dealing with problems, and much more. The latest technology being used in DXpeditions was explained in detail, including the Radio in a Box (RIB), Starlink, software-defined radios, and the latest digital modes such as FT-8 SuperFox.

The content is available on the ARRLHQ YouTube channel as a playlist.



Session 1 – Mission Planning (51:24) talks about planning a DXpedition. It is emceed by Ned Stearns, AA7A, and features Don Greenbaum, N1DG; George Wallner, AA7JV, and Bart Jahnke, W9JJ.

Session 2 – Search for Solutions (54:36) discusses hardware and process solutions. It is emceed by Don Greenbaum, N1DG, and features Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA; Ned Stearns, AA7A, and George Wallner, AA7JV.

Session 3 – Team Building (56:22) goes into detail about how to build your team for a DXpedition. It is emceed by Glen Johnson, WØGJ, and features Don Greenbaum, N1DG; Gregg Marco, W6IZT, and Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA.

Session 4 - Data Networks for Ham Radio (56:09) covers the vital components of local networks and internet connectivity for activations. It is emceed by Ned Stearns, AA7A, and features Bill Fehring, W9KKN; Kevin Rowlett, K6TD, and Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA.

Session 5 – Radio Systems Design (40:10) covers the RF hardware used in DXpeditions, including the RIB and the Mother of all Switches (MOAS). This session is emceed by Kevin Rowlett, K6TD, and features Bill Fehring, W9KKN; Gregg Marco, W6IZT, and George Wallner, AA7JV.

Session 6 – Managing the User Experience (43:14) goes over how to make things work for your operators (both local and remote) and your DXers. Ned Stearns, AA7A, leads this discussion featuring Gerry Hull, W1VE; Kevin Rowett, K6TD, and George Wallner, AA7JV.

Session 7 – Station Integration and Test (46:35) shows you how to put it all together, and (perhaps more importantly) how to test it – really test it – before the activation hits the air. It is emceed by Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, and features Gerry Hull, W1VE; Brian Moran, N9ADG, and Ned Stearns, AA7A.

Session 8 – Scheduling and Execution (50:25) is all about getting it done. The best laid plans are worthless if they aren’t executed. This video shows you how to make it all work. It is emceed by Don Greenbaum, N1DG, and features Glenn Johnson, WØGJ; Gerry Hull, W1VE, and Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA.

ARRL provided the video equipment and staff to record and produce the content, but it was created by the thought-leader panelists.