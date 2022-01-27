What’s become a regular March event, the next QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo will be held live from March 12 – 13, and then on demand for 30 days afterward. More than 60 speakers will deliver presentations on their subject areas.

“There’s content for everyone, whether a newly licensed ham looking for next steps…or [an experienced] ham looking for new projects,” QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo organizers promise.

Presentations will include “Core HF Communication Concepts: Fundamentals of Shortwave Propagation;” “Deep Dive of An FPGA DVB-S2 Implementation;” “Fun With The NanoVNA,” and “Helically Wound Vertical for 160 Meters.” The complete list of presentations is available from the Virtual Ham Expo home page.

Virtual visitors may watch as many presentations as they want and return any time within 30 days to view other speakers and presentations, as well as explore exhibitor offerings. This Virtual Ham Expo will debut new technology that organizers say will “further improve the live video interaction experience with exhibitors and fellow operators.”

ARRL The national association for Amateur Radio®, is a QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo Partner. Early bird tickets go on sale on February 1. Tickets are $10 through March 6.