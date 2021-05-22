Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has accepted proposals from nine schools or organizations as candidates to host amateur radio contacts with an ISS crew member during January – June 2022. These potential hosts will move forward in the planning process. ARISS provides opportunities for schools and educational entities to speak directly with an ISS crew member via amateur radio in a question-and-answer format. The primary goal of the ARISS program is to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities and raise awareness of space communication, radio communication, space exploration, and related areas of study and career possibilities.

ARISS anticipates that NASA will be able to provide scheduling opportunities for the nine selected US host organizations. The semi-final candidates must now complete an equipment plan that demonstrates an ability to carry out the ham radio contact. Once an equipment plan is approved by the ARISS technical team, the finalists will be scheduled as their availability matches up with the scheduling opportunities.

The schools and organizations are:

Bellefontaine High School, Bellefontaine, Ohio

Carter G. Woodson Middle School, Hopewell, Virginia

Lewis Center for Educational Research, Apple Valley, California

Matinecock District, Suffolk County Boy Scouts, Medford, New York

McBride High School, Long Beach, California

Old St. Mary’s School, Chicago, Illinois

Salem-South Lyon District Library, South Lyon, Michigan

Sussex County Charter School for Technology, Sparta, New Jersey

Space Hardware Club, Huntsville, Alabama

ARISS is celebrating 20 years of continuous amateur radio operations on the International Space Station. ARRL is an ARISS partner.