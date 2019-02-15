Erik Andersen, K9EU, of Naperville, Illinois, has assumed the role of manager for the Ninth District Incoming QSL Bureau. He is a long-time volunteer with the Bureau as well as a noted and accomplished DXer and contester. He succeeds John Meyers, K9QVB, who served as manager for 2 decades and will remain a sorter and letter dispatcher. The Ninth District Bureau handles more than 45,000 DX QSL cards each month.

Effective immediately, send all Ninth District Incoming QSL Bureau correspondence to NIDXA, PO Box 125, Naperville, IL 60566. — Thanks to Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA