The ARRL Ethics & Elections Committee has announced that it will be acceptable in pending and future ARRL Director/Vice Director and Section Manager (SM) elections to submit nomination signatures that have been sent via email or mail, under these guidelines:

Petition copies must be made from the original form supplied by ARRL.

Forms must be exactly the same on both sides (i.e, autobiographical information should appear exactly the same on all copies).

All forms/copies must be submitted at the same time.

Candidates may use any available electronic signature platform such as DocuSign, HelloSign, or signed PDF. While existing “by mail” procedures/policies continue in place, electronic signature platforms offer an alternative electronic option to submit a Section Manager nominating petition.

The packet that is sent to ARRL Headquarters must be complete. Multiple file or emails for a single petition will not be accepted.

A valid Section Manager nominating petition must contain the signatures of five or more full ARRL members residing in the Section concerned. ARRL advises having a few more than five signatures on each petition. SM nominating petitions may be made by facsimile or electronic transmission of images, provided that, upon request by the Field Services Manager, the original documents are received by the manager within 7 days of the request.

For a valid Director/Vice Director nomination, the original copy of a nominating petition form, as provided by the Secretary, must name a full member of the Division as a candidate and be signed by 10 or more full members. ARRL and Connecticut already allow for acceptance of electronic signatures. The form must be filed with the Secretary no later than noon Eastern Time on the third Friday of August of that year. The submission may be made by facsimile or electronic transmission of images, provided that, upon request by the Secretary, the original documents are received by the Secretary within 7 days of the request.