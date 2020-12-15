CWops is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Award for Advancing the Art of CW. The award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have made the greatest contribution(s) toward advancing the art or practice of radio communication by Morse code.

Candidates for the award may be authors of publications related to CW; CW recruiters, trainers, mentors, coaches, and instructors; public advocates of CW; organizers of CW activities; designers and inventors who advance the art or practice of CW, and other contributors to the art or practice of CW. The award is not limited to radio amateurs or their organizations. Nominations can be submitted via email, copying the CWops secretary.

Nominations must be received by March 18, 2021. It should include the name(s) and call sign(s), if applicable, of nominee(s), and complete contact information. A detailed explanation supporting the nomination should be included along with the name, telephone number, email address, and call sign of the person submitting the nomination. An award presentation will take place at the 2021 Dayton Hamvention®.