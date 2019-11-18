CWops is now accepting nominations for its Award for Advancing the Art of CW for 2020. The award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have made the greatest contribution(s) toward advancing the art or practice of radio communication by Morse code. Candidates for the award may be authors of publications related to CW; CW recruiters, trainers, mentors, coaches, and instructors; public advocates of CW; organizers of CW activities; designers and inventors who advance the art or practice of CW, and other contributors to the art or practice of CW. The award is not limited to radio amateurs or their organizations.

Email nominations with a copy to the CWops secretary. To be considered, a nomination must be received by March 18, 2020. It should include name(s) and call sign(s), if applicable, of nominee(s), and complete contact information. A detailed explanation supporting the nomination should be included along with the name, telephone number, email address, and call sign of the person submitting the nomination. An award presentation will take place at the 2020 Dayton Hamvention®.