The German town of Bad Bentheim will receive nominations for the Golden Antenna Award. For 50 years, the town has hosted Deutsch-Niederländische Amateurfunker Tage (DNAT), or German-Dutch Amateur Radio Days, during which the town stresses the importance of amateur radio as a public service.

Nominations (in PDF) are open until April 1, 2021.

A committee headed by the mayor of Bad Bentheim will choose the winner. The recipient will be invited to Bad Bentheim to receive the award, which will be presented on August 28, 2021.

The award recognizes an individual radio amateur or a group for outstanding humanitarian performance.

“In 2021, we would favor candidates who did something special related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but other candidates are welcome,” said Jan G. Stadman, PA1TT/DJ5AN, who chairs the DNAT. Send nominations to Stadt Bad Bentheim, P.O. Box 1452, D-48445 Bad Bentheim, Germany, or submit via email.