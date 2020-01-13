ARRL is inviting nominations for awards that recognize educational and technological pursuits in amateur radio. Nominations are also open for the League’s premier award to honor a young licensee.

The Hiram Percy Maxim Award recognizes a radio amateur and ARRL member younger than age 21, whose accomplishments and contributions are of the most exemplary nature within the framework of amateur radio activities. Nominations for this award are made through ARRL Section Managers, who will forward nominations to ARRL Headquarters. The deadline is March 31, 2020.

The ARRL Herb S. Brier Instructor of the Year Award honors an ARRL volunteer amateur radio instructor or ARRL professional classroom teacher who uses creative instructional approaches and reflects the highest values of the amateur radio community. The award highlights quality of and commitment to licensing instruction. Nominations are due by March 16, 2020.

The ARRL Microwave Development Award pays tribute to a radio amateur or group of radio amateurs who contribute to the development of the amateur radio microwave bands. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2020.

The ARRL Technical Service Award recognizes an individual radio amateur or group of radio amateurs who provide amateur radio technical assistance or training. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2020.

The ARRL Technical Innovation Award is conferred on an individual radio amateur or group of radio amateurs who develop and apply new technical ideas or techniques in amateur radio. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2020.

The Knight Distinguished Service Award recognizes exceptional contributions by a Section Manager to the health and vitality of ARRL. The nomination deadline is April 30, 2020.

The ARRL Board of Directors selects award recipients, and winners are typically announced following the Board’s July meeting. More information about these awards on the ARRL website, or contact Steve Ewald, WV1X, telephone (860) 594-0265.