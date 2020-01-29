The 2020 Northeast HamXposition, formerly known as Boxboro, is moving and will take place July 24 – 26 at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts, about 15 miles from Boxboro off Interstate 495 (Exit 24A). The Northeast HamXposition, which had been held in early September in past years, hosts the ARRL New England Division Convention.

“The new venue offers us much-needed additional capacity for forums, a larger flea market, and ample parking right in the hotel’s main lot,” said event chairman Bob DeMattia, K1IW. “For those staying at the convention hotel, your room rate includes a complimentary breakfast buffet. We will announce very soon when the hotel is accepting reservations.”

DeMattia pointed out that the Marlborough location has a lot to offer, including dozens of restaurants in the vicinity and the new Apex Entertainment Center on Route 20, adjacent to the hotel.