ARRL Northern New Jersey Section Manager (SM) Steve Ostrove, K2SO, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, died on October 2. An ARRL Life Member, he was 74. His career was in the pharmaceutical industry, and he was the CEO of Ostrove Associates Inc and author of Aspects in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing.

Ostrove served as an Assistant Section Manager in Northern New Jersey since 2009, and was the Section Emergency Coordinator from 2001 through 2008. He later served as a District Emergency Coordinator as well as an Official Emergency Station, and Official Relay Station. Ostrove was appointed to serve an unexpired term as NNJ SM in 2016, and in 2018 was the only candidate for the position, serving from January 2019 until he resigned less than 2 weeks before his death.