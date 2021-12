Norway’s International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-society, the Norwegian Radio Relay League (NRRL), is working with the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom) to stop intruders from operating on 2 meters. Unlicensed stations in eastern Norway are operating on 144.200 MHz, 144.300 MHz, and 144.650 MHz. NRRL wants radio amateurs and listeners to listen on these frequencies, log the details of any intruders, and send logs to the NRRL.