This is the November 2021 report of Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program activity. The VM program is a joint initiative between ARRL and the FCC to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service.

s regarding excessive bandwidth, contrary to FCC rules. The operators were transmitting on SSB with bandwidths of 8 to 9 kHz. Advisory Notice s were issued to operators in Northridge (Los Angeles) and Hemet, California, for interference to repeaters. Both operators had been requested by the repeater trustees to cease using the repeaters. The Advisory Notice issued to the Northridge operator cited broadcasting and failure to identify, and it informed them that the FCC was requested not to grant their upcoming renewal application unless the case was resolved.

s for operation in the Amateur Extra-class portion of 40 meters. A Technician-class licensee in Windber, Pennsylvania, was issued an for operating in the General-class portion of 75 meters. One case was referred to the FCC for enforcement action and review of a license renewal application. The FCC referred two cases to the VM Program.

Totals for VM monitoring during October were 2,939 hours on HF frequencies, and 3,282 hours on VHF frequencies and above, for a total of 6,221 hours. That is the highest number of hours monitoring since the inception of the VM Program. — Thanks to Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH