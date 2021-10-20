The November issue of QST includes the article, “The Beverage Antenna, 100 Years Later,” by Ward Silver, N0AX, and Frank Donovan, W3LPL. The famous receiving antenna, designed and patented in 1921 by Harold Beverage, W2BML, remains popular for the low bands as increasing sunspot activity in Solar Cycle 25 leads to weaker signals on 160 and 80 meters. The article explains the Beverage antenna’s noise-rejection abilities, as well as how to build a basic Beverage antenna system.

The November issue also includes a special contesting insert, “Contest Season 2021 – 2022,” which is full of resources and hints to help you have your best radiosport season yet.