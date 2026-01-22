ARRL is excited to announce that the 2026 edition of The ARRL Repeater Directory® is once again powered by RepeaterBook, amateur radio’s worldwide repeater database. New for 2026, The Repeater Directory features a City Quick Find Index, making it faster and easier than ever to locate nearby repeaters.

“Each year The ARRL Repeater Directory continues to set the standard for trusted repeater information, and we’re proud to see RepeaterBook data play an ongoing role in that effort,” said Garrett Dow, KD6KPC, of RepeaterBook. “Our continued partnership helps ensure the directory reflects the most current, carefully curated repeater listings available. As new features and tools are added, the 2026 edition further strengthens its value for everyday operators, travelers, and emergency communications teams who depend on accurate information when it matters most.”

For decades, The ARRL Repeater Directory has been an invaluable resource for locating repeater frequencies while traveling. It includes listings contributed to RepeaterBook by users, repeater owners, and volunteer frequency coordinators—resulting in more listings that are updated more often. Volunteers then conduct detailed research to verify and supplement the submitted information. New hams often rely on the Repeater Directory to find local repeaters with their first handheld radio. It is also a trusted reference for public service volunteers who keep a copy nearby or packed in their go-kit.

Conveniently sized at 6 × 9 inches and featuring a lay-flat spiral binding, the 2026 edition includes:

Over 22,000 listings for the US and Canada, organized by state/province, county, and city/town.

Location indicators for many repeaters in cities and towns

Additional information on ARES® and SKYWARN® affiliation, emergency power, and more

Digital repeaters including System Fusion, D-STAR®, DMR, NXDN, M17, TETRA, and P25 systems

HF, VHF/UHF, and microwave band plans

Indicators for Narrow FM (12.5 kHz) versus Wide FM (25 kHz) repeaters



The 2026 ARRL Repeater Directory is now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or through an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 2332, ISBN: 978-1-62595-233-2, $22.95 retail, $19.95 member price. To order by phone call 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 7 PM and Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.

For more information about RepeaterBook, visit www.repeaterbook.com. The RepeaterBook app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.