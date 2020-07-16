Edward E. “Ed” Wetherhold, W3NQN, of Annapolis, Maryland, died on July 9. He was 93.

Licensed in 1947, Wetherhold was an electrical engineer who served in the US Air Force Reserve before spending 30 years at the Annapolis Signal Analysis Center of Alliant Techsystems (formerly the defense division of Honeywell).

Wetherhold was best known within the amateur radio community for designing and manufacturing HF band-pass filters, and his designs became the gold standard for multioperator stations and DXpeditions.

An ARRL Technical Advisor, his articles appeared in QST, QEX, Ham Radio, and elsewhere. His article, “An Amateur Application of Modern Filter Design,” appeared in the July 1966 issue of QST. Wetherhold was a member of the Anne Arundel Radio Club.

“His passive CW filter was one of the longest-running ARRL Handbook projects ever, and many, many stations use NQN band-pass filter designs, both homebuilt and commercial,” said ARRL Contributing Editor Ward Silver, N0AX. “He sure left a massive mark on ham radio.” — Thanks to The Daily DX via Joe Reisert, W1JR, and to Ward Silver, N0AX