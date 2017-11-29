Statistics released by UK telecommunications regulator Ofcom indicate that the Amateur Radio population in the UK has grown by approximately 10% over the past 5 years. As of the end of August 2017, there were 52,195 Full licensees, 9,739 Intermediate licensees, and 22,649 Foundation licensees.

Figures recently released in response to a Freedom of Information request from Peter Bowyer, G4MJS, covered the period from June 2010 and August 2017.

The statistics also show 803 Reciprocal licensees in June 2016. Overseas visitors do not need a Reciprocal license, if they are visiting the UK for up to 3 months from CEPT T/R 61-01 signatory countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or CEPT signatories in Europe. Ofcom previously issued Reciprocal license holders with call signs that were indistinguishable from Full license call signs; Ofcom now uses the term “Full (Temporary Reciprocal) Licence.”

In response to a Freedom of Information request for a list of available (unassigned) Amateur Radio call signs from Derek Flewin, 2W0FLW, Ofcom responded, “We no longer hold a list of available Amateur Radio call signs, as we now use a system that randomly allocates call signs upon request.”