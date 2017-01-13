The second annual Ohio ARES VHF Simplex Contest, on January 14, will be open to 6 meters this year, in addition to 2 meters and 70 centimeters.

“There is a lot of potential for wide-area coverage on that band, and we need to cultivate some interest,” said Ohio Section Manager Scott Yonally, N8SY.

Participants can earn 50 bonus points for operating from an emergency operations center, and 100 points for operating from any portable station. Contacts with ARES officers are worth 5 points. The statewide event is open to all modes. The event runs from 10 AM until 6 PM ET.

Yonally included additional information in his year-end Ohio Section News Update.