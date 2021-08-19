The president of OMIK Amateur Radio Association, Cliff Peoples, KE8QR, of Clayton, Ohio, died on August 5. An ARRL member, he was 81. Peoples got licensed in 1969 after returning from service in Viet Nam. He served 4 years in the US Navy and more than 18 years in the US Air Force, where he was a master sergeant. Peoples held a degree in avionics systems (aircraft electronics) and taught electronic engineering and robotic design at the high school and college levels before retiring in 2006.

Peoples’ family has requested memorial donations to the OMIK Scholarship Fund.