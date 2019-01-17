The Satellite Technology group at the University of Würzburg has announced a change of frequency for the UWE-4 CubeSat, launched on a December 27 Soyuz flight. The 1U CubeSat carries an electric propulsion experiment and a 70-centimeter 9.6 k AX.25 digipeater.

“After 2 weeks in orbit, UWE-4 is in very good shape,” the group reported. “After the early-orbit phase, we are looking forward to some interesting experiments with the attitude determination sensors and the propulsion system. Unfortunately, our uplink success rate is very poor, which currently prevents these experiments.” The university team said that the problem appears to be a “substantial noise floor” at the original frequency. “For this reason, we filed a request for the change of our radio frequency to 435.600 MHz with IARU, which has already been approved,” the group said.

The procedure to change the UWE-4 frequency began on January 10. The Satellite Technology Group requested that radio amateurs forward any UWE-4 telemetry files via email. — Thanks to the UWE-4 Team via Trevor, M5AKA, and AMSAT News Service