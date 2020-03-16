One of two US VHF-UHF-microwave groups has canceled its 2020 conference, while another has postponed its event.

The Southeastern VHF Society (SVHFS) Board of Directors has announced the indefinite postponement of the annual SVHFS Conference. “Because of the health and safety concerns of our society members and the uncertainty of time of our national emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Society’s Board of Directors elected to postpone this year’s conference indefinitely,” SVHFS announced. “The Board of Directors will be discussing alternate solutions for this year’s conference, including the determination of registrations and the publishing of this year’s proceedings. The outcome of the Board’s decisions will be posted as soon as a determination has been made. For now, please stay healthy and safe, and enjoy our wonderful hobby.” The conference had been scheduled for April 24 – 25 in Gainesville, Georgia.

The co-chairs of the 2020 Eastern VHF-UHF-Microwave Conference sponsored by the North East Weak Signal (NEWS) Group have announced the cancellation of the event, “because of health and safety concerns for our attendees that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent state and federal [states of] emergency.” The conference had been scheduled for April 17 – 19 in Manchester, Connecticut.