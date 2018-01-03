Online registration for the 69th annual International DX Convention at the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, California, ends on April 1 (early registration ends on March 15). The event is sponsored by the Southern California DX Club.

The International DX Convention is the world’s foremost DX convention, and top DXers from around the world will be there. Forums and seminars will be available for everyone, from seasoned pros to novice DXers. Saturday banquet seating reservations are now open.

For more information, visit the convention contact page.