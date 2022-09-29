In the next couple of days, ARRL members in the Southeastern Division will receive an email message indicating that the online voting site for the 2022 ARRL Southeastern Division Election is now open. The message will include instructions to access candidate statements, the ballot, and to vote.



A third party was selected by the ARRL Ethics and Elections Committee to conduct the election: Election Services Co. (ESC) of Melville, New York. Some background about the effort to include an option to use electronic ballots can be found in the October 2022 issue of QST magazine, page 63, in the article “Modernizing the ARRL Division Director and Vice Director Elections.”



Members should watch their email for the message from Election Services Co.



The email message will include the following header:



From: ARRLElection@mg.electionservicescorp.com

Subject: ARRL Election Voting Now Open



ARRL Southeastern Division Members should be sure to check their Inbox, and folders for spam and junk, to make sure they do not miss this message.



Members will also be receiving a paper ballot in a few weeks, which they can use if they prefer to vote through the mail. Please note that only one vote per member will be counted.