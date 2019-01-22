The Ohio/Penn DX (OPDX) Bulletin mailing list is reported to be “in limbo” after a January 11 hack of the Hamnet.org server. OPDX Bulletin Editor Tedd Mirgliotta, KB8NW, reports that the server, which he’d used since the late 1980s, was “hacked and wiped” on January 11. The OPDX Bulletin mailing list was among the casualties. “The OPDX mailing list is now in limbo, and I was told that the server Hamnet.org is probably is gone for good,” Mirgliotta said in the bulletin’s January 14 edition. He said the OPDX Bulletin, including an archive of back issues, remains available on the OPDX website.

“I know this is going to be a big disappointment for the subscribers, as well as it has been for me, but after almost 29 years, I am considering possibly retir[ing] from writing the bulletin,” Mirgliotta said.

Mirgliotta said the OPDX Bulletin would not be delivered by email for the time being. Contact Mirgliotta via his new email address.